Amazon launches St. Patrick’s Day Echo speaker and smart display sale from $25

Amazon is launching a new St. Patrick’s Day Echo speaker and smart display sale starting at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the All-new Echo Dot with Clock at $44.99. Down from its usual $60 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer marking the lowest price in over two months, the third-best to date, and coming within $6 of the all-time low.

The All-new Echo Dot with Clock delivers refreshed, spherical design that packs an improved internal audio array and all of the Alexa features you’ll have come to know. Plus, this model also packs a built-in LED display for showcasing the time, alarms, and even temperature. Over 48,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, earning this #1 best-seller status. Head below for more.

Other notable St. Patrick’s Day Echo deals:

Then be sure to shop all of the discounts today right here. Don’t forget that our smart home guide is also certainly worth a look considering you’ll find a collection of other deals for your new Alexa setup.

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

