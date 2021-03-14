Amazon takes up to 80% off popular Kindle eBooks and digital magazines from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Kindle eBooks from popular authors from $3.99 or less. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with prices starting at $0.99 and delivering some of the best prices to date on these titles. You’ll find everything from science fiction and fantasy to mysteries, thrillers, and romance books in the sale. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings across the board and many have even garnered best-seller status, as well, which is to be expected since we’re talking about popular authors here.. Head below for more.

Also on sale as part of today’s Gold Box, Amazon is discounting a selection of home, cooking, and lifestyle magazine subscriptions down to $0.99. With a collection of titles included in the sale, you’ll find everything from Fast Company and Wired to The New Yorker, GQ, and more. Each of the 4-month print subscriptions will automatically renew at the full up to $15 price, so keep that in mind. But be sure to shop all of the markdowns right here for new ways to expand your reading list this year.

Don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide today, as well. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads March eBook freebie, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

Neuromancer synopsis:

Case was the sharpest data-thief in the matrix—until he crossed the wrong people and they crippled his nervous system, banishing him from cyberspace. Now a mysterious new employer has recruited him for a last-chance run at an unthinkably powerful artificial intelligence. With a dead man riding shotgun and Molly, a mirror-eyed street-samurai, to watch his back, Case is ready for the adventure that upped the ante on an entire genre of fiction.

