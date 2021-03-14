FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 26% on Rowenta steamers and irons from $52, today only

-
Save 26% From $52

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 26% off a selection of Rowenta iron and handheld steamers. With prices starting from $52, shipping is free across the board with a series of 4+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers. Amongst all of the deals, our top pick is the Rowenta Stainless Steel Steam Iron at $52.49. Down from its usual $70 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen since December and dropping the the second-best price to date. This steamer iron delivers a stainless steel build alongside 1,725-watts of output for making quite work of wrinkled cloths. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop all of the other options in today’s sale right here. If the featured deal just just isn’t going to cut it, you’re in the market for something a bit more affordable, pricing starts at $52 and delivers a series of notable 1-day price cuts to refresh your laundry routine.

Otherwise, go hit up our home goods guide for even more discounts for your space. You can still grab this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver on sale from $53.50, alongside other gear for your home, furniture, and more.

Rowenta Stainless Steel Steam Iron features:

The new Microsteam 400 HD soleplate offers the best steam distribution on the market for quick & excellent ironing results. Powerful results with 1725 Watts. 11 Oz. water tank with water-level viewing window for checking levels at a glance; works with tap water (no need for distilled); anti-drip system for no drips, even at low heat. The integrated anti-scale system prevents scale from aggregating into the iron, while the anti-scale setting maintains steam performance and ironing results over time

