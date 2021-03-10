Philips’ popular Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver with 14-length comb from $53.50 (Reg. $80)

Phototech (97% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver for $54.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find it via Walmart third-party sellers for $53.39 shipped. Regularly $80, and still fetching as much at Best Buy, today’s offer is more than 32% off the going rate and the best we can find. While it has gone for less, those fleeting deals only really ever pop-up during the holidays. This wet/dry system can shave, trim, and edge “any length of hair.” The pivoting head is complemented by the included 14-length comb (0.4-10mm) and the back-side edging blade for detail work. You’re looking at 90-minutes of wireless power per charge and a digital battery indicator display as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 14-length comb is overkill for your needs, you can probably get away with the base model Philips Norelco OneBlade system. This one drops the runtime down to 45 minutes and only includes three length combs, but it also drops the price down to $35 shipped. It carries stellar ratings and is certainly worth consideration if you don’t need the variable-length comb option.

More on the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro:

Even more advanced than the original, Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary grooming tool with technology that can do it all with just one tool – trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.

The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual-protection system to give you both an efficient and comfortable shave, even on longer hairs.

Shave any length – not as close as a traditional blade so your skin stays comfortable. Trim it down – attach the 14-length precision comb for a fast and even trim. Edge it up – dual-sided blade for precise edging to line up your style.

