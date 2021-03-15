Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch lasts for 14-days on a single charge at $85 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker Smartwatch for $84.99 shipped in black and pink. With a normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks an Amazon low in both colors and is the best available. This smartwatch offers an ultra-lightweight design of just 19.5g and is only 8.95mm thick. For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 6 clocks in at 47.1g and 10.4mm thick. You’ll find that, though lightweight and thin, this smartwatch still packs a punch in the features department. It delivers 14-day battery life, SpO2 and stress level measurement, heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, and even has Alexa built-in for you to ask questions, set alarms, create timers, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Enjoy a sleeker design and more compact build with the LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR. While it will only last approximately 10 days on a charge according to reviews, this smartwatch still features heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and much more. Coming in at $22.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, you’re saving quite a bit when compared to today’s lead deal, making it a worthy consideration if you’re on a tighter budget.

Need a new pair of workout buds to enjoy podcasts or music while getting fit? Apple’s AirPods Pro are a great option and right now, they’re down to $190. That saves you $59 from the normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve ever seen. So, if you have an iPhone and need new earbuds, why not give our post a further look for more details?

More about the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.

The GTS 2 Mini supports industry-leading in-depth tracking of heart health, with warnings for abnormally elevated heart rate provided. This smartwatch can also assess your sleep breathing quality through the light, deep, and REM sleep stages during the night, and can identify daytime naps to record more complete sleep information.

A fully-optimized battery management system provides up to 14 days of battery life for the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. Get rid of the anxiety brought on by constant charging, and keep the energy flowing. The 220mAh battery is ready to power you through up to two weeks of activity.

