FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch lasts for 14-days on a single charge at $85 (Reg. $100)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesFitness TrackerAmazfit
Reg. $100+ $85

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker Smartwatch for $84.99 shipped in black and pink. With a normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks an Amazon low in both colors and is the best available. This smartwatch offers an ultra-lightweight design of just 19.5g and is only 8.95mm thick. For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 6 clocks in at 47.1g and 10.4mm thick. You’ll find that, though lightweight and thin, this smartwatch still packs a punch in the features department. It delivers 14-day battery life, SpO2 and stress level measurement, heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, and even has Alexa built-in for you to ask questions, set alarms, create timers, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Enjoy a sleeker design and more compact build with the LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR. While it will only last approximately 10 days on a charge according to reviews, this smartwatch still features heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and much more. Coming in at $22.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, you’re saving quite a bit when compared to today’s lead deal, making it a worthy consideration if you’re on a tighter budget.

Need a new pair of workout buds to enjoy podcasts or music while getting fit? Apple’s AirPods Pro are a great option and right now, they’re down to $190. That saves you $59 from the normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve ever seen. So, if you have an iPhone and need new earbuds, why not give our post a further look for more details?

More about the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch:

  • Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.
  • The GTS 2 Mini supports industry-leading in-depth tracking of heart health, with warnings for abnormally elevated heart rate provided. This smartwatch can also assess your sleep breathing quality through the light, deep, and REM sleep stages during the night, and can identify daytime naps to record more complete sleep information.
  • A fully-optimized battery management system provides up to 14 days of battery life for the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. Get rid of the anxiety brought on by constant charging, and keep the energy flowing. The 220mAh battery is ready to power you through up to two weeks of activity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Fitness Tracker Amazfit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all you...
Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speed...
Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mo...
Amazon’s expansive 133-Pc. Furniture Pad Kit hits...
Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Keyboards tout built-in track...
Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Aloha Switch case hits...
At $4 each, these #1 best-selling IRWIN One-Handed Bar ...
DJI Osmo cams up to $90 off: Pocket 4K $209 or Action 4...
Show More Comments

Related

$118 off

Fossil’s always-on Carlyle Smartwatch hits second-best price at $118 off, more from $30

From $30 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear with prices from $19

From $19 Learn More
27% off

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

From $95 Learn More
20% off

Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speeds at a low of $130, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $90

DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is down to $60 for Prime members (Reg. $90)

$60 Learn More
40% off

Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mount at under $23 on Amazon

$23 Learn More