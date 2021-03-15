Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to new low at $11.50 Prime shipped

Aothia Life (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 36- by 17-inch Leather Desk Pad for $11.55 Prime shipped. Normally $16, today’s deal saves you 28% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I don’t know about you, but I’m getting a bit tired of boring old cloth desk pads. Well, this takes a step away from the norm and delivers a leather desk pad that measures 36- by 17-inches to your workspace. This ensures your mouse has a smooth surface to glide on, and your desk itself stays protected from drops and spills. The non-slip design ensures it won’t slide around your desk, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 19,000 shoppers and it’s even a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you prefer cloth mouse pads, we’ve got a great option for you. This one measures 23- by 14-inches and is available for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s not quite as premium as the leather design above, but it’ll still provide a smooth surface for your mouse to glide on.

Now that your desk has been upgraded with a new pad, it’s time to rethink the peripherals that sit on top. Right now we’re seeing a wide-ranging Razer sale that includes mice, keyboards, and more. Pricing starts at $45 and deals offer up to 48% in savings over normal pricing. Act fast as we’re not sure when these discounts will expire.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad features:

Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.

36 x 17 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad?desk mat?desk blotters and writing pad.

Special suede design for back side,increase friction resistance with the desktop,Non slip.The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of double-sided leather.

