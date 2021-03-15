FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to new low at $11.50 Prime shipped

-
Best PC Gaming Deals
New low $11.50

Aothia Life (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 36- by 17-inch Leather Desk Pad for $11.55 Prime shipped. Normally $16, today’s deal saves you 28% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I don’t know about you, but I’m getting a bit tired of boring old cloth desk pads. Well, this takes a step away from the norm and delivers a leather desk pad that measures 36- by 17-inches to your workspace. This ensures your mouse has a smooth surface to glide on, and your desk itself stays protected from drops and spills. The non-slip design ensures it won’t slide around your desk, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 19,000 shoppers and it’s even a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you prefer cloth mouse pads, we’ve got a great option for you. This one measures 23- by 14-inches and is available for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s not quite as premium as the leather design above, but it’ll still provide a smooth surface for your mouse to glide on.

Now that your desk has been upgraded with a new pad, it’s time to rethink the peripherals that sit on top. Right now we’re seeing a wide-ranging Razer sale that includes mice, keyboards, and more. Pricing starts at $45 and deals offer up to 48% in savings over normal pricing. Act fast as we’re not sure when these discounts will expire.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad features:

  • Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.
  • 36 x 17 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad?desk mat?desk blotters and writing pad.
  • Special suede design for back side,increase friction resistance with the desktop,Non slip.The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of double-sided leather.

Amazon

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

