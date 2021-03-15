FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 48% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, more from $45

-
Save 48% From $45

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Razer PC gaming peripherals headlined by Huntsman Tournament TKL Keyboard at $89.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 31% price cut, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third time at this price. Razer’s Huntsman keyboard arrives with the brand’s Linear Optical switches alongside Chroma RGB backlighting and an aluminum top frame. The compact design pairs with a detachable USB-C cable and support for fully-reprogrammable keys to tailor the keyboard to your gaming experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more from $45.

Other notable Razer gaming deals:

Or if you’re looking to renovate more than just the peripherals in the battlestation, we’re still tracking an all-time low on Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop at $400 off. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide to start off the week, as well.

Razer Huntsman TKL Keyboard features:

Nothing is faster than the speed of light that’s why we designed a switch that utilizes light to register a keystroke. The Razer Linear Optical Switch features 1.0mm optical actuation so you can execute commands instantly, leaving no doubt when your kill is determined in the blink of an eye.

Osmo Easter sale now live at 30% off: STEM and coding k...
Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. cove...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more...
Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Am...
Amazon offers Under Armour Big Logo Sweatshirt for $27....
Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, ...
STEM toy kits and Easter gifts on sale from $7 today at...
Upgrade your DIY kit with up to 36% off TACKLIFE tools ...
