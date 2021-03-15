Roku Ultra 4K streamer delivers AirPlay 2 + HomeKit at $79 (Save 21%)

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $79 shipped. Typically selling for $100, you’re saving 21% with today’s offer marking the best price in nearly two months and coming within $10 of the all-time low from over the holidays. Having just been refreshed last fall, Roku’s latest Ultra media player delivers 4K HDR playback alongside access to a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. New additions of HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features round out the package. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look at all the enhancements this time around in our launch coverage.

Those who can live without the latest and greatest from Roku will want to check out the brand’s Premiere streaming media player at $34. This alternative still delivers similar 4K HDR playback of your favorite shows and other content, just in a more affordable package that lacks Dolby Vision support and some of the other more premium features found above. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 62,000 customers.

Or if you’d just rather skip the fuss of connecting an external box to your TV, this morning we spotted a 39-inch smart Insignia Fire TV with Alexa on sale for $160 alongside a batch of other models from $429. Then give our home theater guide a look for even more ways to upgrade movie night without having to pay full price.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

