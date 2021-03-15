FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku Ultra 4K streamer delivers AirPlay 2 + HomeKit at $79 (Save 21%)

-
AmazonHome TheaterRoku
Reg. $100 $79

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $79 shipped. Typically selling for $100, you’re saving 21% with today’s offer marking the best price in nearly two months and coming within $10 of the all-time low from over the holidays. Having just been refreshed last fall, Roku’s latest Ultra media player delivers 4K HDR playback alongside access to a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. New additions of HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features round out the package. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look at all the enhancements this time around in our launch coverage.

Those who can live without the latest and greatest from Roku will want to check out the brand’s Premiere streaming media player at $34. This alternative still delivers similar 4K HDR playback of your favorite shows and other content, just in a more affordable package that lacks Dolby Vision support and some of the other more premium features found above. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 62,000 customers.

Or if you’d just rather skip the fuss of connecting an external box to your TV, this morning we spotted a 39-inch smart Insignia Fire TV with Alexa on sale for $160 alongside a batch of other models from $429. Then give our home theater guide a look for even more ways to upgrade movie night without having to pay full price.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Roku

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all you...
Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speed...
Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mo...
Amazon’s expansive 133-Pc. Furniture Pad Kit hits...
Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Keyboards tout built-in track...
Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Aloha Switch case hits...
At $4 each, these #1 best-selling IRWIN One-Handed Bar ...
DJI Osmo cams up to $90 off: Pocket 4K $209 or Action 4...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Roku Premiere offers 4K HDR Disney+ and Apple TV+ streaming at all-time lows from under $21.50

Under $21.50 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear with prices from $19

From $19 Learn More
27% off

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

From $95 Learn More
20% off

Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speeds at a low of $130, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $90

DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is down to $60 for Prime members (Reg. $90)

$60 Learn More
40% off

Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mount at under $23 on Amazon

$23 Learn More