Score an extra 39-inch smart Insignia Fire TV with Alexa for $160 (Reg. $230) + more from $429

-
Reg. $230 $160

Best Buy’s Amazon storefront is now offering the Insignia 39-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition for $159.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $230, today’s offer is as much as $70 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and a great chance to score an extra Alexa-enabled TV for the guest room, garage or lake house. It sports a 39-inch high definition panel with direct Fire TV access to thousands of apps and all of the best streaming services. That’s on top of built-in Wi-Fi and a voice remote for Alexa-based commands and more. Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs, a USB port, headphone jack, and optical audio. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 Amazon customers. Head below for some larger, 4K model deals. 

If the $160 price tag is still a bit steep for your spare display, take a look at the even smaller model that comes in at $100. You’re dropping the screen real state down significantly, but if it’s just for something to have in the background or for the workshop, it will do the trick. Then check out some of the larger models still on sale below. 

Smart 4K TV deals:

Then hit up some of the other home theater offers on tap right now including TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar, this Onkyo 5.1-channel all-in-one receiver system, and the Monoprice OTA antennas starting at $10. Swing by our home theater guide for even more. 

More on the Insignia 39-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition:

Watch your favorite shows and movies with this Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39″ Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV. Three HDMI ports and a USB port offer flexible connectivity with your Blu-ray player, soundbar, cable box, game console and more. Crystal clear 720p resolution produces crisp visuals on the LCD screen, and a 60 Hz panel refresh rate reduces motion blur for an immersive viewing experience. This Insignia smart TV is compatible with Alexa, letting you launch apps or play music using nothing but your own voice.

