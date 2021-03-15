FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Under Armour Big Logo Sweatshirt for $27.50 shipped (Reg. $41), more

-
AmazonUnder Armour
$27.50 Reg. $41

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Fleece Big Logo Hoodie for $27.50 shipped in an array of color options. Regularly priced at $41 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This sweatshirt features breathable and lightweight fabric to help keep you comfortable. The material is highly-stretchable for added mobility and this style looks nice with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. This is a nice style to layer as well under vests or jackets when the temperatures drop. It also has a hood in case you run into spring showers. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 2,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Plus, 6pm via Amazon is offering the Under Armour Battlewrap Sunglasses for just $34.99. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $100 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. This style is great for outdoor sports and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars.

Also, be sure to check out Columbia’s latest sale that’s offering an extra 20% off select jackets, boots, accessories, and more.

Under Armour Big Logo Sweatshirt features:

  • Armour Fleece is light, breathable & stretches for superior mobility
  • Soft inner layer traps heat to keep you warm & comfortable
  • Adjustable, crossover hood construction
  • Front kangaroo pocket
  • Elastic binding on cuffs

