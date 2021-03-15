Apple’s Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max/mini from $78 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the Apple Leather Sleeve with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max at $90.99 shipped. Down from $129, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model and color. The leather sleeve is designed to fit “snugly around the curves of your iPhone” to “protect it from scratches and drops.” Inside of the case, there’s room for a credit card and ID so that way you can leave your wallet at home. Plus, it’s compatible with other MagSafe accessories, like the charger, so you won’t have to remove your phone when it’s time to top off the battery. Head below for other great deals.

Best Buy is also offering the Apple Leather Sleeve with MagSafe for iPhone 12 mini at $77.99 shipped for My Best Buy members (free to join). Also normally $129, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the 12 mini and is the best available. You’ll find all the same features here, just with an overall smaller form-factor. The included wrist strap also could be useful here as the smaller phone sometimes isn’t as easy to find in a bag or purse. Head over to Best Buy for other deals on Apple’s Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro Max as well. However, those with the iPhone 12/Pro will want to check out Amazon’s sale on the Leather Sleeve with MagSafe which is down to $103.24 shipped.

Looking for a way to ditch your wallet, but not ready for a full-on sleeve? Well, Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is down to $55 right now, which is also a rare discount. How rare is the sale? Well, it’s only the second time we’ve seen it drop in price since it was introduced last year.

More about Apple’s Leather Sleeve:

Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.

The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk.

Inside, there’s a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go.

When it’s time to charge, just snap on your MagSafe charger and a fast wireless charge begins on contact.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!