Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet sees rare discount to Amazon low of $55

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
Amazon low $55

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new MagSafe iPhone Leather Wallet for $54.99 shipped in the California Poppy style. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer is marking only the second discount to date on the new accessory. Also dropping in price for the very first time at Amazon, this is the lowest we’ve seen since November.

As one of Apple’s latest accessories meant to go with the new iPhone 12 lineup, its Leather Wallet will snap right onto the back of your handset thanks to MagSafe integration. It’s compatible with everything from the 12 Pro Max to 12 mini and is comprised of genuine leather with room for several IDs, credit cards, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who can live without the first-party Apple stylings or leather MagSafe design can save even more by going with this Spigen Slim Armor Case at $16. Alongside bringing some additional protection into the mix thanks to a dual-layer build, this case packs a slot around back to store two IDs or bank cards. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then go give our Apple guide a look for some additional discounts today. Starting off the week, we have a new all-time low on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro taking $149 off the going rate alongside the latest M1 Mac mini 512GB at $70 off.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

