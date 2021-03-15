Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mount at under $23 on Amazon

Pipishell (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Full-motion 26- to 55-inch TV Wall Mount for $22.75 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $38, this saves you 40% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $16 back in 2019. If you are looking for a way to upgrade your home theater’s appearance, pulling the TV off the entertainment center and placing it on the wall is a great choice. This mount can support displays ranging from 26- to 55-inches, or essentially any TV that’s under 99-pounds and has up to a 400×400 VESA pattern. The full-motion articulation here is also nice for your home theater as it allows you to not only angle and tilts the display, but also completely change where it’s aimed. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If you’re in the market for a more basic mount, well, this model is a great option. It doesn’t offer full-motion, but it does have support for panels ranging from 26- to 55-inches. You’ll find a tilt function built-in here, and all that at a price of just $14.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Speaking of TVs, today’s deal would pair nicely with Insignia’s 39-inch smart Fire TV. It’s on sale for $160 today, making now a great time to pick it up. We’re also tracking several other TV deals from $429, if 39-inches isn’t big enough for your wall.

After that, be sure to give both our 4K UHD/HDTV as well as home theater guides a look. This is where we place the best deals that we find each day, so if you’re on the hunt for a specific model, bookmarking those pages and checking back often is your best bet to see the moment they drop.

More about the Pipishell Full-motion TV Wall Mount:

Ultra strong double arms: Articulating TV mount are sophisticated engineered and tested with 4 times load-bearing to eliminate the risk when fully extended. It has a reinforced wall panel to give you confidence of TV installation (max weight 99lbs).

Universal TV compatibility: TV mount is compatible with 26-55 inch TV with VESA mounting holes from 100×100 – 400x400mm. Please check VESA pattern, weight, size of TV before purchasing. Can be mounted to max 16in wood stud and concrete/brick walls.

Optimized viewing experience: Eliminate annoying glare with vertical tilt angle ranging from +5 to -12 degree and customize viewing angle with +/-45 degree full motion swiveling left to right and rotates +/-3 degree to enhance viewing experience.

