Osmo Easter sale now live at 30% off: STEM and coding kits for iPad/Fire Tablet from $21

We are now tracking a nice 30% off promotion on Osmo kits for Easter. Along with today’s Learning Resources Gold Box event, these Osmo kits can be a great way to promote “creativity, coding/STEM, and life skills” early in life and in a particularly fun and engaging way. There are several coding and learning kits as well as add-on games on sale today, but one standout is the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $69.99 shipped. That’s 30% off the regular $100 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Filled with learning games and activities, the kit combines with an iPad for an interactive experience. The kit includes the iPad base as well as Tangram pieces, Numbers tiles, Words tiles, stackable storage for each game and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below. 

Osmo Kit Easter sale:

***Note: Some of these deals are matched at Target with an additional 5% off for RedCard holders. 

As we mentioned above, outside of today’s Osmo kit deals there are also a load of notable price drops available on STEM play sets in today’s Gold Box. The deals start from $7 and you can browse through our top picks right here. Head over to our toys deal hub for additional discounted Easter gifts and the like. 

More on the Osmo Genius Start Kit:

  • OSMO KIT IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.
  • TEACHING: Arrange puzzle pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images (Words).

