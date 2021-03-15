STEM toy kits and Easter gifts on sale from $7 today at Amazon: Coding bots, games, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off educational toys from Learning Resources, Educational Insights, and more. This is a great time to score some STEM-based toys for Easter gifts or upcoming birthdays. One standout is the the highly-rated Educational Insights Design & Drill Robot toy for $9.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, this is 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked in over a year on Amazon, and the best we can find. Described as a great introduction to STEM-based toys, little ones can learn the basics of simple construction and engineering “as they snap, drill, and decorate their rockin’ robot pal with kid-friendly tools that little builders can easily compute.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. Head below for even more from $7.

More Amazon STEM toy sale deals:

Browse through the rest of the today’s Amazon STEM toy sale right here for additional deals from $7. We are also still tracking some notable price drops on Osmo learning kits with Fire tablet and iPad integration. And if you’re fast, there are still some fantastic deals available on Mario LEGO building kits right now with offers starting from just $16.

More on the Educational Insights Design & Drill Robot:

LET’S GET BUILDING! Kids power up their imaginations and build coordination skills as they snap, drill & decorate their rockin’ robot pal with kid-friendly tools that little builders can easily compute

INTRODUCE STEM LEARNING! The Design & Drill Robot is the perfect introduction to STEM learning through basic engineering and construction play.

BUILD FINE MOTOR SKILLS: Little ones learn the basic of simple construction and engineering while building fine motor skills with tools designed just right for little hands

