FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

STEM toy kits and Easter gifts on sale from $7 today at Amazon: Coding bots, games, more

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesLearning Resources
30% off From $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off educational toys from Learning Resources, Educational Insights, and more. This is a great time to score some STEM-based toys for Easter gifts or upcoming birthdays. One standout is the the highly-rated Educational Insights Design & Drill Robot toy for $9.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, this is 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked in over a year on Amazon, and the best we can find. Described as a great introduction to STEM-based toys, little ones can learn the basics of simple construction and engineering “as they snap, drill, and decorate their rockin’ robot pal with kid-friendly tools that little builders can easily compute.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. Head below for even more from $7

More Amazon STEM toy sale deals:

Browse through the rest of the today’s Amazon STEM toy sale right here for additional deals from $7. We are also still tracking some notable price drops on Osmo learning kits with Fire tablet and iPad integration. And if you’re fast, there are still some fantastic deals available on Mario LEGO building kits right now with offers starting from just $16. 

More on the Educational Insights Design & Drill Robot:

  • LET’S GET BUILDING! Kids power up their imaginations and build coordination skills as they snap, drill & decorate their rockin’ robot pal with kid-friendly tools that little builders can easily compute
  • INTRODUCE STEM LEARNING! The Design & Drill Robot is the perfect introduction to STEM learning through basic engineering and construction play.
  • BUILD FINE MOTOR SKILLS: Little ones learn the basic of simple construction and engineering while building fine motor skills with tools designed just right for little hands

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Learning Resources

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Am...
Amazon offers Under Armour Big Logo Sweatshirt for $27....
Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, ...
Save up to 48% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, mice, head...
Upgrade your DIY kit with up to 36% off TACKLIFE tools ...
APC Gold Box: Router/desktop backup power: $75, Surge/U...
Amazon 1-day Moen Gold Box from $4: Shower head all-tim...
Anker’s latest sale discounts 3-in-1 Qi chargers,...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Amazon Osmo STEM iPad/Fire Tablet kit sale up to 30% off with deals from $41

From $34 Learn More
40% off

Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Amazon all-time low: $12 (Reg. $20)

$12 Learn More
86% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case $2 (Save 86%), more

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Eyes of Ara, Star Walk 2, Throne Quest, Lanota, more

FREE+ Learn More
$27.50

Amazon offers Under Armour Big Logo Sweatshirt for $27.50 shipped (Reg. $41), more

Reg. $41 Learn More
45% off

Home Depot launches up to 45% off tool sale with RYOBI bundles and more

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $50

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, Mario + Rabbids $18, much more

$25 Learn More
Save 48%

Save up to 48% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, more from $45

From $45 Learn More