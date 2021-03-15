Home Depot launches up to 45% off tool sale with RYOBI bundles and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 45% off a selection of tool combo kits from RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is RYOBI ONE+ 18V 3-Tool Combo Kit for $249. Down from its usual $399 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year.

This package from RYOBI delivers three of the brand’s ONE+ 18V cordless tools complete with plenty of accessories. Alongside the impact driver, you’re getting a reciprocating saw and angle grinder to tackle projects around the home. Plus, there’s a pair of batteries, a charger, and carrying case to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 520 customers. Head below for more.

Whether the featured bundle is a bit overkill for that list of upcoming DIY tasks around the house or you’re looking for an even more comprehensive took kit, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. You’ll find a collection of bundles from top brands to ensure you’re ready to tackle all of the DIY and home improvement projects that await this spring while also pocketing as much as 45% in savings. But don’t forget, the offers are only live through the end of the day.

Then go check out the new collection of Home Depot electric outdoor tools that launched last week. Including new releases from top brands like DEWALT and RYOBI, you’ll be able to kick gas and oil from your current setup just in time for spring. Our home goods guide is also worth a look at we start off the week.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 3-Tool Combo features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, 18V Charger, and Bag. The Impact Driver has a variable speed trigger and 1800 lbs. of torque to provide control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts. They both feature the exclusive MagTray onboard bit storage which allow convenient placement of bits and screws, a belt clip that mounts to both sides and an LED light to illuminate the work area. The included Reciprocating Saw has a brushless motor that provides longer runtime, more power, and longer motor life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!