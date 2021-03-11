FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, more

-
With spring right around the corner, Home Depot is unveiling a new collection of environmentally friendly outdoor tools to help get your yard in shape. Ranging from electric lawn mowers to power washing sets and more from top brands like DEWALT and RYOBI, there are quite a few new releases to upgrade your green lawn care kit upgrades that are now available exclusively at the retailer. Head below for a look at all of the new Home Depot electric tools.

Home Depot expands selection of electric outdoor tools

Home Depot is now expanding its collection of outdoor electric power tools with a new lineup of offerings from notable brands. With all of our favorites here at 9to5Toys included, you’ll find gear in the DEWALT, RYOBI, Makita, and Milwaukee ecosystems. While you’ll find quite a few different ways to grow your green tool kit, one thing that’s standard across the new lineup is there’s no gas or oil to fuss with, not to mention all the environmentally friendly benefits.

One of the most notable of the new releases falls to the RYOBI 40V HP Lawn Mower that enters as what you could argue is the flagship release from the new Home Depot electric tool collection. Its $599 price point is more than justified with a 21-inch cutting deck as well as self-propelled features and 3-in-1 mowing functions that let you choose between bagging, mulching, or side discharge functions.

That’s alongside the two included batteries that provide upward of 70 minutes of runtime per charge. So you’ll be able to handle cutting mid-sized yards in a single session with ease. There’s also a dual battery charger bundled into the package for quickly topping them off in between mowing sessions.

Some other highlights among the entire collection of Home Depot include yet another lawn mower, but this time from DEWALT that arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck, similar 3-in-1 capabilities, and a $399 price tag. This one includes a pair of batteries that’ll work with all of your other 20V MAX tools from DEWALT and deliver around 30 minutes of runtime each.

As far as other ways to get your yard in order for spring, you’ll find cordless string trimmers from Makita, as well as electric chainsaws in the Milwaukee M12 Fuel ecosystem, and more. Everything is now available for purchase at Home Depot and ships free across the board.

9to5Toys’ Take

With all of the nicer weather just around the corner in many parts of the country, now is a better time than ever to finally ditch the oil and gas from your yard work routine. The new collection of electric tools from Home Depot is certainly helping with that mission considering there are quite a few eye-catching new unveils that’ll help make 2021 the year you finally get in on the Green Deals action.

