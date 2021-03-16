Carhartt takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $10: Outerwear, t-shirts, more

For a limited time only, Carhartt takes up to 60% off its clearance items with deals from $10. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Dalton Half-Zip Fleece Pullover that’s currently marked down to $60, which is $30 off the original rate. This pullover will easily pair with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike and become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. It has a fashionable logo on the chest as well as zippered pocket to store essentials. You can choose from several color options and it also comes in a full-zippered option, that’s priced from $67. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Carhartt include:

