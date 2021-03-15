Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Flash Sale

For a limited time only, Jomashop’s Customer Appreciation Event takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, Dior, Fossil, COACH, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Ray-Ban Justin Grey Gradient Sunglasses. This style is currently marked down to $80 and originally was priced at $147. They can be worn by both men or women alike and you can choose from several color options. This style features a polarized lens and a durable frame that’s great for spring outings. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the side logos add a fashionable touch. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

