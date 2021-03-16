FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eastbay Footwear Sale takes extra 15-20% off purchases, today only: Nike, adidas, more

Today only, Eastbay is having a Flash Sale that’s taking 15% off orders of $99 and 20% off purchases exceeding $149 when you apply promo codes RUN15 or RUN20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS, New Balance, Under Armour, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $102 and originally was priced at $120. These shoes are flexible to promote a natural stride and cushioned for added comfort. This style is also lightweight and breathable for added convienience as well. Plus, you can choose from an array of fun color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay and be sure to check out the Jomashop Flash Sale that’s offering up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

