Today, Intel announced its all-new, 11th-generation Core processor lineup dubbed Rocket Lake-S. These new CPUs include everything from the i5-11400T to the i9-11900K and all that falls in between. Intel is setting the bar high here with up to 5.3GHz Thermal Velocity Boost Technology, pushing things to new heights when it comes to processor speed. What all does the latest Intel 11th gen CPU lineup deliver? Well, let’s dive in and take a look.

Intel takes aim at AMD’s mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X with the $295 i5-11600K

AMD launched its Ryzen 5 5600X last year for $299, bringing six cores and 12 threads to the table. I went hands-on with the processor and said that “entry-level performance has never been so good.” Well, Intel’s latest offering takes aim at AMD’s mid-range king by delivering a 6-core, 12-thread CPU with up to 4.9GHz clocks and a lofty 3.9GHz base speed for $295. Now, while this is just $4 below AMD’s similar CPU, Intel brings a few more things to the table here.

Notably, you’ll have Intel UHD 750 graphics built into the processor, something that AMD just can’t match given there is no iGPU on its CPUs. Also, AMD only offers 24 PCIe lanes, while Intel has stepped it up to 44, giving you more expansion ability. Being an unlocked processor, you’ll still have the ability to overclock should you have a supported motherboard and ample cooling available.

On paper, the i5-11600K gives the Ryzen 5 5600X a run for its money, though only time will tell if this processor can stand up to what AMD has laid out already.

Power when you need it most with the 8-core 5.3GHz i9-11900K

Intel took a step backward and forward at the same time with the new i9-11900K. This time around, it sports eight cores and 16 threads, unlike the previous-generation, which was 10-core, 20-thread. This means that Intel’s entire lineup from the i7-11700T to the i9-11900K sport the same 8-core, 16-thread design, giving you a wide range of options in that category. Intel is, of course, not going after the behemoth Ryzen 9 5950X with its 16 cores and 32 threads here but, instead, aiming to take on the $449 8-core 5800X, and, on paper, I think they might be able to do just that.

Opting for the i7-11700 will yield the most bang-for-your-buck here with up to 5.0GHz boost clocks and a full eight cores and 16 threads, alongside Intel UHD 750 graphics built-in.

However, going all-out and picking up the insane i9-11900K will deliver up to 5.3GHz boost clocks and plenty of power for anything you throw at it. Unlike previous years, even the unlocked processors in Intel’s lineup can handle integrated graphics, with only the F-SKUs ditching the iGPU this time around. This means that you can leverage things like Intel’s Quick Sync for Plex transcoding or get a system up and running without a graphics card since they’re so hard to pick up right now.

When will Intel 11th-generation CPUs be available to purchase

Intel’s latest processor lineup will be available to purchase starting on March 30. We’re already seeing some pre-order pages go live at Amazon as well as B&H, so keep an eye there for things to drop in two weeks.

