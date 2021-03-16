FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jetson Tempo Electric Scooter goes up to 9 MPH for six miles at just $30 (New low, Reg. $80+)

-
Green DealsKohl'sJetson

Kohl’s is offering the Jetson Tempo Electric Kids Scooter for $29.99 with no-cost delivery included in orders of $75 or more. Free in-store pickup is available in select locations. Originally retailing for $100, it went for $80 at Amazon before selling out and the lowest we’ve tracked is $70 there. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low. Designed with kids in mind, the motor here is motion-activated, meaning that it only engages when kids kick to go with the scooter. This can help keep them active outside while letting them still enjoy a great time. There’s a rear foot e-brake that shuts off the motor for extra safety. It can go for up to 6-miles on a single charge, and travels at speeds up to 9 MPH. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Keep safe while riding with Amazon’s #1 best-selling helmet. It fetches around $24 or so and carries a collective 4.6/5 star rating from thousands. This is crucial to stay safe while riding around, especially if this scooter is for younger kids.

Don’t miss the deal that we’re tracking on Skillmatics educational games and puzzles. Discounts of up to 32% are available here and pricing starts at just $9. These deals end at midnight, so be sure to check them out and cash in on the discounts before they’re gone.

More about the Jetson Temp Electric Scooter:

  • The motor is motion activated and will not engage until you kick-to-start. Just step on the deck, push off with your foot, and the Tempo is ready to roll.
  • Activate the twist throttle after the motor is activated with kick-to-start and the 80-watt chain motor pushes the Tempo to speeds up to 9 mph
  • COMPLETE CONTROL – A rear foot e-brake shuts off the motor, giving you complete control and added safety
  • A CHARGE THAT LASTS – The powerful battery has a long-lasting charge, keeping the Tempo going for up to 6 miles
  • MADE FOR FUN – the sturdy wide deck and durable frame are built to last.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Kohl's

Jetson

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Paxcess’ 120W portable solar panel has 18W USB-C ...
Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear...
These two LED bulbs add 16,000-lumens of light to your ...
Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 includes a 1002Wh ...
Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor...
Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with the fam using...
Never run out of 9V batteries again: This 4-pack of USB...
Up your home’s curb appeal with four solar-powere...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Outfit and update your home with a 16-pack of 1,100-lumen LED bulbs for $34, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter sees first discount to $341, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter hits Amazon low at $300, more

Learn More
Reg. $600

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter drops to $442 ahead of spring at $158 off

$442 Learn More
21% off

KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener + bottle opener within cents of Amazon low at under $12

$12 Learn More
Reg. $70

Score JBL’s Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker ahead of spring at $50 (Save 29%)

$50 Learn More
Amazon low

Forget sharpening with Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife: $12 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$12 Learn More

Green Deals: Automate your lighting with two 3-way Wi-Fi switches at $13.50, more

Learn More