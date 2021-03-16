Jetson Tempo Electric Scooter goes up to 9 MPH for six miles at just $30 (New low, Reg. $80+)

Kohl’s is offering the Jetson Tempo Electric Kids Scooter for $29.99 with no-cost delivery included in orders of $75 or more. Free in-store pickup is available in select locations. Originally retailing for $100, it went for $80 at Amazon before selling out and the lowest we’ve tracked is $70 there. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low. Designed with kids in mind, the motor here is motion-activated, meaning that it only engages when kids kick to go with the scooter. This can help keep them active outside while letting them still enjoy a great time. There’s a rear foot e-brake that shuts off the motor for extra safety. It can go for up to 6-miles on a single charge, and travels at speeds up to 9 MPH. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Keep safe while riding with Amazon’s #1 best-selling helmet. It fetches around $24 or so and carries a collective 4.6/5 star rating from thousands. This is crucial to stay safe while riding around, especially if this scooter is for younger kids.

More about the Jetson Temp Electric Scooter:

The motor is motion activated and will not engage until you kick-to-start. Just step on the deck, push off with your foot, and the Tempo is ready to roll.

Activate the twist throttle after the motor is activated with kick-to-start and the 80-watt chain motor pushes the Tempo to speeds up to 9 mph

COMPLETE CONTROL – A rear foot e-brake shuts off the motor, giving you complete control and added safety

A CHARGE THAT LASTS – The powerful battery has a long-lasting charge, keeping the Tempo going for up to 6 miles

MADE FOR FUN – the sturdy wide deck and durable frame are built to last.

