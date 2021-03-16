FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Skillmatics educational games and puzzles are now 32% off starting at $9

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesSkilmatics
32% off From $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Skillmatics educational games by 32% with prices starting at $9. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of games geared towards helping your kids with improving their logic skills and more. Regardless of how old your little one is, there’s a collection of educational ways to keep them busy with ages ranging from 3-6 up to more advanced games for the older tikes. Everything carries 4.5+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Skillmatics deals include

But if your kids would benefit from something a bit more comprehensive, the Osmo Easter sale is now live with notable price cuts on its STEM and coding kits. Taking 30% off its popular iPad and Fire Tablet solutions, you’ll find kits on sale from $21.

Skilmatics Sudoku Puzzles features:

Includes 6 double-sided activity mats, 1 Skilly Billy Dry Erase Marker, 1 duster cloth and 1 Skilly Billy Achievement Certificate – All the activity mats come with instructions which are easy to understand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Skilmatics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 36% on HyperX gaming mice, keyboards, and mo...
Apple’s official Smart Folio for latest iPad Air ...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops t...
Still can’t make it to the salon? This at-home co...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table/nightstand div...
Record road trips for $23 Prime shipped with VAVA’...
Treat your battlestation to Samsung’s 32-inch Ody...
Decorate your space with Altman’s 12-pack of Live...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 36%

Save up to 36% on HyperX gaming mice, keyboards, and more from $20, today only

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $79

Apple’s official Smart Folio for latest iPad Air falls to $42 (Reg. $79)

$42 Learn More
Orig. $999

iPhone XS still runs iOS 14 at $350 (Refurb, Orig. $999)

$350 Learn More
New low

Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to new low at $11.50 Prime shipped

$11.50 Learn More
34% off

Still can’t make it to the salon? This at-home cordless haircutting kit is down to just $31

$31 Learn More
Orig. $280

ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 500 Wi-Fi robot vacuum sports voice control at $110 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

$110 Learn More

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Learn More
Reg. $159+

Harman’s fabric-wrapped Onyx Studio Bluetooth Speaker just dropped to $100 (Reg. $159+)

$100 Learn More