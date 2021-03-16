Today we’re taking a look at Beast Health and its new B10 Blender. Colin Sapire, the founder and innovator behind NutriBullet and other “personal blending products for more than a decade,” has now broken away to start up a new wellness brand known as Beast Health. It has introduced its very first product, the B10 Blender. Combining a unique 12-rib blending vessel design alongside an interesting add-on hydration system, the Beast Health B10 is entering a crowded marketplace with an eye-catching new look and feel. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New B10 Blender from the Nutribullet founder

Beast Health’s flagship B10 Blender “is a revolution in personal blending, combining incomparable elegance and high-performance technology.” As you can see from the images here, it’s quite a unique design. The housing is “is extruded, forged,” and CNC machined from aluminum with a powder-coated finish. The base of the vessel makes use of overmolded TPE “for better grip, and a softer placement on your counter” while the actual vessel is constructed from a “ultra-durable Tritan… that provides a leak-resistant seal with the blade assembly.”

The 120V blender, 1000mL blending vessel, and drinking lid with carry cap are showcased by way of the interesting 12-rib design. Not just a unique aesthetic choice, it also “creates superior internal turbulence for the smoothest blends.” According to Beast Health, it has “created the best blender technology it could offer… so all you have to do is kick back, relax, and enjoy the B10 Blender show” for the smoothest possible mixtures.

The add-on hydration system (not included with the base model blender) is essentially a side water infuser. It could be used on its own or to infuse your blending water before adding it to the blender for extra flavor and nutrients:

The combination of the B10 Health Blender with the Hydration System allows you to make perfect blends and infused water. By quickly pulsing your ingredients before infusing, your water will have tons of flavor and more nutrients compared to infusing larger pieces of ingredients.

The new Beast Health B10 Blender is available now at $138, or $168 with the Hydration System. And you can score the Hydration System on its own for $38.

9to5Toys’ Take

While user reviews are still rolling in on this new B10 blending system, so far, so good. Colin Sapire’s pedigree with NutriBullet speaks for itself, so we have high hopes for Beast Health. The price isn’t exactly low, but it’s also quite understandable for a boutique blender of this nature and something that could see a price drop on sale if popularity picks up.

