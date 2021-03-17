FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your gaming setup with this RGB mechanical keyboard at under $20 on Amazon

PictekDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Full-sized RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $19.89 Prime shipped with the code SRGW4DPC and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $10 from its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, beats the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon by around $0.50. If you’re after an upgrade for your gaming setup, this is a great way to do that without breaking the bank. You’ll find blue-style switches here that deliver a satisfying click, which is my preferred model. There’s RGB lighting available as well, making it the perfect addition to any battle station. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this compact mousepad on Amazon for just $6. While this doesn’t directly relate to the keyboard above, it’s a must-have for any gaming setup. This can help your mouse track smoother and be more accurate, which is something that we could all benefit from.

Did you see the deals we spotted on monitors earlier today? Right now, you can save $100 on Monoprice’s massive 49-inch UltraWide 1440p monitor, which is worthy of any setup. Plus, there are even more deals priced as low as $400, giving a display for all budgets here.

More about Pictek’s Gaming Keyboard:

  • With 9 adjustable light modes, PICTEK gaming keyboard enables you to create your own gaming ambience with your preference. Moreover, you can adjust backlight speed and backlight direction easily.
  • Built with classic blue switches, featuring 4.0±0.2mm keystroke distance and 60±15g actuation force, PICTEK full size keyboard offers you high accuracy and quicker response with enjoyable click sound when gaming.
  • PICTEK compact gaming keyboard can be folded up with a tilt of 30 degrees, which is perfect for comfy typing and helps reduce hand fatigue during long time of gaming.

