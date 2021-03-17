FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $100 on Monoprice’s 49-inch UltraWide 1440p Monitor, more from $400

From $400 $100 off

Monoprice is currently offering its Dark Matter 49-inch Curved 1440p Gaming Monitor for $799.99 shipped. Down from its usual $900 going rate, today’s offer saves you $100, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is the lowest in over four months. Centered around a massive 49-inch 1440p panel, this monitor will surely take your battlestation to a new level with its immersive, curved form-factor. Other notable features include a 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a pair of both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

For those who don’t quite need 49-inches of screen real estate, Monoprice is also discounting its 34-inch Curved UltraWide 1440p Monitor to $399.99. Saving you the same $100 as above, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the second-best price to date. Here you’ll find a similar overall form-factor to the featured model, just with a smaller 34-inch panel. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If your battlestation is calling for a more premium upgrade, we’re still tracking a $100 discount on Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 240Hz monitor. This offering not only packs Samsung branding, but also higher-end specs like higher refresh rates and integrated RGB lighting. Or you could just check out all of the other deals in our PC gaming guide.

Monoprice 49-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

A gaming, multimedia, and productivity powerhouse, the new Dark Matter 49″ Curved Gaming Monitor features an expansive 5120×1440 Dual Quad HD (DQHD) resolution and a super ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio for a jaw-dropping, cinematic field of view for everything from work to play. 

