Secure your home with three solar-powered outdoor Ring Stick Up Cams at $300 (Save $150)

HSN is offering the Ring Stick Up Cam Solar 3-pack for $299.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay over $445 for a 3-pack and $149 for a single camera at Amazon. Today’s deal comes within $20 of our last mention and the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Ring Stick Up Cam is designed to go anywhere you need thanks to its outdoor weatherproof rating. No wiring, plugs, or battery changes are needed thanks to the included solar panels for each camera. However, should the sun go away for a few months, this camera does support hot-swapping Ring batteries to keep your home secured no matter what. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If your outdoor security is taken care of already, be sure to keep an eye on the inside of your home as well. Just $120 will score two Ring Indoor Cams. This is a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, allowing you to pick up four for $240. Just keep in mind that you can’t place these outside and they’ll have to be plugged into a wall outlet to function.

Did you see that Ring just debuted its first outdoor smart plug alongside an all-new weather-resistant siren? Well, the company just launched that and more, so be sure to swing by our announcement coverage of the release to see what all it contains.

More about Ring’s Stick Up Cam Solar:

  • See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Solar, a solar-powered camera that brings peace of mind rain or shine.
  • With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.
  • With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.

