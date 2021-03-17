Today, Ring is expanding its collection of smart home security gear with new accessories. Looking to grow the brand’s overall ecosystem, we’re getting three upcoming debuts that deliver entirely new products, as opposed to just updating existing models. Geared toward extending your setup outdoors, the batch of releases are headlined by the very first Ring Outdoor Smart Plug as well as a weather-resistant lamp and siren. Head below for all of the details.

Ring showcases three new outdoor accessories

After kicking off the year with the announcement that select devices would be receiving end-to-end encryption support, Ring went on to showcase new video doorbells at both entry-level and flagship ends of its lineup. Now we’re getting some additional ways to expand a Ring setup with three new outdoor accessories.

Headlining the new collection is the very first outdoor smart plug from Ring. Sporting a similar design to what we’ve come to expect from other models out there, the Alexa-enabled offering will integrate with the rest of your security system for setting schedules and automations. The water-resistant enclosure delivers two individually controllable outlets in a compact form-factor that’ll run you $29.99 when it launches on April 7.

To go alongside the Outdoor Smart Plug, Ring is also unveiling its new Solar Wall Light. This accessory lives up to its name with an outdoor-rated design that can provide up to 800 lumens of illumination and can be installed just about anywhere thanks to being powered by the sun. It packs a built-in motion detector to automatically flip on the lights when movement is detected and can be controlled through the Ring app as well. It enters with a $59.99 price tag.

Last up among the new Ring outdoor accessories, we have an upcoming weather-resistant siren. This $89.99 addition to the Ring smart security ecosystem launches with an over 100 dB internal siren as well as flashing LEDs to help deter unwanted visitors. It’s powered by D-cell batteries, or can be wired into a wall outlet as well.

Like many of the existing Ring accessories, the new Outdoor Smart Plug, Siren, and Wall Light will all need to be paired to the brand’s security bridge in order to leverage the smart features. Everything is now available for pre-order direct from Ring as well as Amazon, with shipping slated to begin at the end of the month on March 31.

9to5Toys‘ take:

Ring has been marching on this year with a collection of steady releases to grow its smart home security market share. As exciting as the recently unveiled Video Doorbell Pro 2 was, these new debuts today are certainly going to be appealing to those already in the Ring ecosystem. The Outdoor Smart Plug is definitely going to be the most eye-catching of the bunch in my eyes, and as a first-party way to toggle patio lights and the like this spring, it’s sure to come in handy.

