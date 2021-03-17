FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tacklife’s standing desk is the upgrade your home office deserves at a low of $210 (50% off)

Tack-life (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48-inch Electric Sit Stand Desk for $209.99 shipped with the code 94QV5XFO at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re working from home, then it’s time you finally upgrade to a standing desk. I’ve been using one since 2018 and it’s a game-changer, for sure. This model features a 24- by 48-inch work area that is built to uphold anything you set on it. With a 176-pound weight capacity, it’s designed to handle your monitor, computer, accessories, and even a cat or two without breaking a sweat. Plus, this kit includes something I recommend for every standing desk: a motor that has programmable settings for easy height recall. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ready to take the plunge in starting up a home office, but don’t have a few hundred dollars to spare? Something like this standing desk converter can easily get the job done. Place it on a dining room table or kitchen counter to instantly transform your normal furniture into a standing desk. At $120 shipped on Amazon, it’s a bit easier to swallow than dropping a few hundred bucks if you’re on a tighter budget.

While you’re at if, if you work from a laptop, it’s time to take things to new heights. Lenovo’s laptop stand is back down to its Amazon low at $20 and can help make your desk more ergonomic by lifting your display up to eye-level, helping alleviate neck strain during long workdays.

More about Tacklife’s 48-inch Electric Desk:

  • The size of this standing desk is 48 in x 24 in, which enables you to carry out various activities on the desktop, including office works.
  • Press the “up” or the “down” button to adjust the height gradually, the motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustment, the height ranges from 28.3″ to 47.2″. Vitalize your working condition now!
  • The moving speed of the table leg is quick (25mm/s), while it doesn’t incur any noise (<55dB), and the desktop doesn’t tremble while lifting. The capability of the desktop can reach to 80 kilograms.

