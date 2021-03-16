FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s fold-flat Aluminum MacBook Stand returns to Amazon low of $20

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This premium laptop stand is ready to support up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. Once propped up, your device will be given an 18-degree tilt that should help bring the top of your screen to eye-level. Adopting this positioning can result in proper alignment of your spine and neck, leading to less strain and more comfort overall. It measures 10.2 by 10.6 inches when folded flat and not in use, allowing it to easily fit in a wide variety of bags. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a cheaper build, have a look at MoKo’s Tablet Stand at $5. It weighs in at only 1.76 ounces, boasts a “pocket-sized” design, and even folds “completely flat” when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

And that’s not all, we just unwrapped a notable discount on Amazon’s 40-inch Foldable Desk. It’s down to $48.50, a price that ushers in a new all-time low. And if you’re in need of a new MacBook sleeve, we just went hands-on with Bellroy’s new magnetic antimicrobial solution. This our latest addition to Tested with 9to5Toys. Swing by our handy guide to find reviews on products like Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger, Anker’s Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable, and much more.

Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

  • Supports laptops up to 15.6″, provides a perfect 18° tilt that allows users to maintain a proper spine and neck position when viewing
  • Hollow-carved design with an additional 3.5″ of air space allows even high-performance gaming laptops to stay cool for long sessions without frustrating overheating and throttling issues
  • Silicone footing stops any slipping and sliding on the sturdy aluminum frame

