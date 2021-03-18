FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a 720p backup camera to your car with this wireless kit at $105 on Amazon (30% off)

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its K7 Pro 720p Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $104.99 shipped with the code R6ET8BLG and when you hover over the “Extra Savings” area on the page and click “Clip Coupon.” Down from $150, this saves 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. For vehicles that didn’t come with a backup camera built-in, it’s time to finally install one. Today’s kit offers a 720p resolution, which is something most backup cameras just can’t achieve. Plus, the wireless connection allows for quick and easy installs. Also, since it includes both the camera and display, you won’t have to already have a screen installed in your vehicle to use this kit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t need both the monitor and camera, well, we’ve got you covered. eRapta’s backup camera installs simply and is budget-focused at $26 on Amazon. I’ve used this camera before and it’s great for the price. You’ll find that it even has night vision so you can see when there’s no ambient light.

If you don't need both the monitor and camera, well, we've got you covered. eRapta's backup camera installs simply and is budget-focused at $26 on Amazon. I've used this camera before and it's great for the price. You'll find that it even has night vision so you can see when there's no ambient light.

Want a clear image while reversing? K7 Pro’s 5-inch monitor with its 720P resolution would be your ideal choice. Also, the camera’s sensor is correlated with double sampling to significantly reduce fixed pattern noise. From K7 Pro, you will see a significant improvement in backup camera’s display.

