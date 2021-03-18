Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore Qi Power Bank $30, more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 10000mAh PowerCore Qi Power Bank for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $36 going rate, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since December, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best discount to date. Anker’s PowerCore charger arrives with a 10000mAh internal battery for refueling your iPhone and other devices away from an outlet. Alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A outputs, you’ll also be able to take advantage of a built-in 5W Qi charging pad for topping off devices without having to get cords involved. A USB-C input completes the package for quickly topping off the power bank. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
With PowerCore, simply place your Qi-certified phone or accessory on the center of the pad for an easy wireless charge up to 5W. Get a 5W wireless charge for your phone or wireless earbuds while charging another device via one of two 12W USB ports.
Connect PowerCore’s USB-C input port to a wall charger and still get a wireless charge for your phone at the same time. PowerCore 10K Wireless, USB-A to USB-C cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and great customer service.
