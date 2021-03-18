FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gold Box snack sale from under $9: Doritos, Miss Vickie’s, Ruffles, Cheetos, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off snacks from Doritos, Lay’s, Chewy, Cheetos, and more. A great time to stock up the pantry and score some goodies for Easter, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid ratings across the board. Doritos, Ruffles, Cheetos, Miss Vickies jalapeño, and more are all on tap here today. Prices start from under $9 with a series of variety packs and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks. 

Amazon Gold Box snack sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages to redeem the lowest possible price. And cancel the sub after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries.

For a more healthy choice, check out today’s Gold Box juicer deal to whip up your own nutritional cold press drinks instead. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more ways to create your own snacks and meals at home.

More on the Doritos Variety Pack:

  • Includes 40 Bags of Doritos in a variety of flavors
  • Nacho cheese (10 bags), cool ranch (10), spicy sweet chili (8), spicy nacho (6), and dinamita chili Limon (6)
  • Enjoy Doritos at lunch, as an after school snack, or party refreshment
  • A bold experience in snacking and beyond
  • Our snacks have a short shelf life (60 90 days) so most of our packages only show the month & day of expiration

