Omega’s highly-rated Cold Press 365 Juicer hits a new Amazon all-time low at $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $50 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. Masticating juicers, like this one, use a combination of high power and low speed settings to “preserves enzyme and nutrient strength,” yielding “higher nutritional value overall.” This thing can handle all sorts of fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens, making it a great choice to bolster your 2021 health regimen. Its quiet operation means you’re less likely to be “waking up the family early in the morning” while the 3-stage auger produces more juice and makes short work of even the most robust ingredients. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it might not be as powerful overall, a great lower-cost alternative falls to the Mueller Austria Centrifugal Juicing Machine at $65 shipped. This model carries stellar ratings from over 26,000 Amazon customers and will save you significantly. Features here include the 3-inch chute and multiple speed/power settings to help get through heavy-duty fruits and veggies.

More on the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer:

Extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste and juice from minimum amounts of celery, carrots, leafy greens and other fruits, vegetables, or wheatgrass. The juicing possibilities are endless! Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.

