FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Omega’s highly-rated Cold Press 365 Juicer hits a new Amazon all-time low at $100 (Reg. $150)

-
AmazonHome GoodsOmega
Reg. $150 $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $50 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. Masticating juicers, like this one, use a combination of high power and low speed settings to “preserves enzyme and nutrient strength,” yielding “higher nutritional value overall.” This thing can handle all sorts of fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens, making it a great choice to bolster your 2021 health regimen. Its quiet operation means you’re less likely to be “waking up the family early in the morning” while the 3-stage auger produces more juice and makes short work of even the most robust ingredients. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 750 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While it might not be as powerful overall, a great lower-cost alternative falls to the Mueller Austria Centrifugal Juicing Machine at $65 shipped. This model carries stellar ratings from over 26,000 Amazon customers and will save you significantly. Features here include the 3-inch chute and multiple speed/power settings to help get through heavy-duty fruits and veggies. 

Head over to our home goods guide for kitchenware deals including offers on the Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker, massive savings in the Vitamix St. Patrick’s Day sale, and KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener, just to name a few. You’ll also find great deals on the Water Garden fish tank and hydroponics ecosystem, this USB-laden industrial desk lamp, and the latest Home Depot sale

More on the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer:

Extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste and juice from minimum amounts of celery, carrots, leafy greens and other fruits, vegetables, or wheatgrass. The juicing possibilities are endless! Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Omega

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon 1-day Funko POP! and toy sale from $2: Avengers,...
Apple’s official Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Slee...
Apple’s entry-level M1 MacBook Air falls one of i...
LIFX’s 800-lumen HomeKit-enabled RGB LED bulb hit...
Outfit your gaming setup with this RGB mechanical keybo...
Streamline your office for $19 with this articulating m...
Self-cleaning Water Garden fish tank and hydroponics ec...
LEGO 2021 kits go on sale for the first time with all-n...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $130

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat hits new all-time low at $108 (Reg. $130)

$108 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar LED lights at $15 (50% off), more

Learn More
New low

Microsoft’s new Surface Earbuds see very first discount to $172

$172 Learn More
Save $250

Bundle OnePlus 8 with its Buds Z at $499 and save $250 (New low)

$499 Learn More
49% off

Amazon 1-day Funko POP! and toy sale from $2: Avengers, Star Wars, Fortnite, more up to 49% off

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $199

Apple’s official Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve sees first discount to $162

$162 Learn More
Shop now

Nike 40% off clearance event discounts popular styles: FlyKnit, Adapt, Jordans, more

40% off Learn More
Reg. $999

Apple’s entry-level M1 MacBook Air falls one of its lowest prices yet at $960

$960 Learn More