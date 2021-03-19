FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks’ electric leaf blower is perfect for spring yard work at a low of $25.50

-
AmazonGreen DealsLowe'sGreenWorks
New low $25.50

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 9A Jet Corded Electric Leaf Blower (BA09B00) for $25.48 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. Down from its $40 or so going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that spring is starting to bloom, it’s time to begin considering what tools you’ll need to tidy up the yard. This blower is perfect for cleaning up leaves and grass clippings offering a 9A motor that can move air at up to 130 MPH. Its lightweight construction clocks in at just 5.6-pounds, which means it won’t make your arm or back sore when cleaning up. A 4-year warranty ensures this investment is made to last. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use your savings to pick up this 20-foot extension cord. It comes in at $16 on Amazon and adds plenty of reach to your new leaf blower. If your yard is smaller, this extension cord will likely handle the entirety of your outside work, which is perfect given that this blower is designed for compact use-case scenarios.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup after checking out the items above. Today, we took a look at a portable power station that’s built to run your gear when at a campsite or by the lake. It’s down to $200 right now, which saves you $70 from its normal going rate.

More about the Greenworks Electric Blower:

  • Powerful axial design provides 530 CFM at 130 MPH
  • Reduce fatigue with cruise control and variable speed trigger. Light weight construction at 5.6 lbs.
  • Safety cord lock prevents cord from disconnecting (cord not included)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Lowe's GreenWorks

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score 1TB of microSD storage with SanDisk’s Ultra...
Give your home’s curb appeal a spring refresh wit...
Your cat will be furious if you don’t buy this sc...
This highly-rated metal adjustable smartphone and table...
This leather-wrapped lamp delivers a modern look for $2...
Intel’s NUC 9 Pro Kit features an 8-core Xeon and...
PowerA’s Xbox MOGA Mobile Clip just dropped 50%, ...
OXO’s 6-qt. POP Food Storage Container hits Amazo...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: WORX 40V cordless lawn mower with two batteries for $150.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More

Green Deals: This 167Wh Portable Power Station runs all your gear off-grid for $90.50, more

Learn More
Save $430

Apple’s prev-gen. Mac mini makes a compelling Plex server, more at low of $369 (Save $430)

$369 Learn More

H&M Easter Home Collection offers pricing from just $3: pillows, curtains, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Crashlands, Levelhead, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 24%

Score 1TB of microSD storage with SanDisk’s Ultra card for $175.50 (Save 24%)

$175.50 Learn More
$10 each

Give your home’s curb appeal a spring refresh with two solar landscape spotlights at $10 each

$20 Learn More