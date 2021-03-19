Greenworks’ electric leaf blower is perfect for spring yard work at a low of $25.50

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 9A Jet Corded Electric Leaf Blower (BA09B00) for $25.48 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. Down from its $40 or so going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that spring is starting to bloom, it’s time to begin considering what tools you’ll need to tidy up the yard. This blower is perfect for cleaning up leaves and grass clippings offering a 9A motor that can move air at up to 130 MPH. Its lightweight construction clocks in at just 5.6-pounds, which means it won’t make your arm or back sore when cleaning up. A 4-year warranty ensures this investment is made to last. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use your savings to pick up this 20-foot extension cord. It comes in at $16 on Amazon and adds plenty of reach to your new leaf blower. If your yard is smaller, this extension cord will likely handle the entirety of your outside work, which is perfect given that this blower is designed for compact use-case scenarios.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup after checking out the items above. Today, we took a look at a portable power station that’s built to run your gear when at a campsite or by the lake. It’s down to $200 right now, which saves you $70 from its normal going rate.

More about the Greenworks Electric Blower:

Powerful axial design provides 530 CFM at 130 MPH

Reduce fatigue with cruise control and variable speed trigger. Light weight construction at 5.6 lbs.

Safety cord lock prevents cord from disconnecting (cord not included)

