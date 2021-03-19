FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Intel’s NUC 9 Pro Kit features an 8-core Xeon and supports PCIe + more at a low of $1,072

$1,072

Amazon is offering the Xeon-powered Intel NUC 9 Pro Kit for $1,072.19 shipped. Also at B&H. For comparison, it goes for $1,500 or more normally and today’s deal marks a new all-time low. This NUC is perfect for high-end home server tasks, given that it’s powered by an 8-core Intel Xeon processor. While you’ll have to supply your own RAM, it supports up to 64GB of DDR4 which is perfect for high-end workflows. Plus, with two M.2 SSDs, you can place them in RAID0 or RAID1 configurations depending on your needs. For connectivity, you’ll find HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, and dual Gigabit Ethernet alongside Wi-Fi 6 for networking. Whether you’re planning to run pfSense as a router, Docker containers, or even Home Assistant, this NUC will handle anything you throw at it. You’ll also find a PCIe x16 slot here that allows you to put half-height double-slot cards in it, which can be used for graphics cards, 10G networking, more storage, or anything else. Note: Shipping is delayed 1- to 3-weeks right now. Ratings are slim but positive here, and the Intel NUC lineup is well-reviewed at Amazon.

If you don’t need the insane power that Xeon processors deliver, this NUC 8 Mainstream Kit offers plenty of processor for most tasks. This model is great for things like Plex, Home Assistant, or lighter weight tasks. Considering it comes in at $345, you’ll save quite a bit over today’s lead deal here.

While NUCs are great for headless, server-related tasks, you might need a full-on computer for your workflow. If that’s the case, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is worth taking a look at. Given it features an 8-core i7 processor and the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, it’s plenty powerful to handle gaming, video editing, and even 3D rendering tasks. It’s been falling in price since yesterday and is now down to a new all-time low of $2,452, saving you up to $747 from its normal going rate.

More about the Intel NUC 9 Pro Kit:

Build your own compact desktop with the Intel NUC Quartz Canyon Xeon Kit. This compact desktop houses a 2.4 GHz Intel Xeon E-2286M 8-Core processor, which can be boosted up to 5.0 GHz. Add your own RAM, up to 64GB 2666 MHz DDR4, via the two memory slots. For storage, you can add two M.2 2280 SSDs, in RAID 0 or RAID 1 configurations. When it comes to ports, you’ll have plenty of options, such as HDMI 2.0a, Thunderbolt 3, and USB Type-A. There are also dual Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 LAN jacks for a wired internet connection. However, you can go wireless, thanks to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support. Don’t forget to install your own copy of Windows 10 on this computer.

