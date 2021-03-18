Razer Blade Pro 17 with 8-core i7 + RTX 2080 Super at Amazon low of $2,501 (Up to $698 off)

Amazon is offering the Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 5.1GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $2,501.16 shipped. With a list price of $3,199, it’s on sale for $2,899 at Razer and has a normal going rate at Amazon of around $2,800. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While Intel just announced new desktop processors, the 10th-generation is still the latest-and-greatest for mobile. Razer’s Blade Pro 17 features an 8-core processor that can boost up to 5.1GHz, delivering ample power for anything you throw at it. The RTX 2080 Super Max-Q comes alongside the beast of a CPU for high-end gaming performance. Plus, with a 300Hz display, you’ll be ready to enjoy AAA titles at super high refresh rates as well as ultra settings. Connectivity includes 2.5G Ethernet, a UHS-III SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6, Windows Hello, USB-A and USB-C, as well as Thunderbolt 3. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Opt instead for the HP 15 Laptop to save some cash. It’s $588, which is quite a bit below today’s lead deal. You’ll trade the i7 for an i5, 512GB of storage for 256GB, and the RTX 2080 Super for an integrated processor. However, this all combines for a laptop designed for the office instead of gaming, which could suit your needs better thanks to its much lower price.

Now that your laptop is updated, did you see the deals we spotted on monitors yesterday? Right now, you can save $100 on Monoprice’s massive 49-inch UltraWide 1440p monitor, which is worthy of any setup. The RTX 2080 Super and 8-core i7 in today’s lead deal pair perfectly to power such a large and high-resolution display. Plus, there are even more deals priced as low as $400, giving a screen for all budgets here.

More about the Razer Blade Pro 17:

New 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H Processor: Turbo Boost of 5.1 GHz and up to 64GB RAM for powerful gaming and work performance

Experience phenomenal performance with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series Super Graphics, featuring ray tracing technology that delivers a cinematic-quality rendering

Game on with a thin bezel 300Hz FHD Display that provides silky-smooth performance and maximized screen size

