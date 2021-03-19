Give your home’s curb appeal a spring refresh with two solar landscape spotlights at $10 each

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM 30 LED Outdoor Solar Landscape Spotlights for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code TEQE2OM5 at checkout. Down from $40, this saves you 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Springtime is starting to show around the country, so it’s time to take a look at your home’s curb appeal. If you’ve always wanted to add spotlights to your home but were intimidated by running wires and digging holes, these are the perfect buy for you. There’s a built-in solar panel that can charge up a built-in battery for up to 12-hours of runtime. This will get you through just about every evening, as long as they get a full day’s worth of sun to charge up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to LITOM’s lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $4.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

Further prep for spring when picking up the budget-focused Greenworks electric leaf blower. It’s down to $25.50 right now, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Also, be sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup after taking a look at the solar LED spotlights.

LITOM Solar LED Spotlight features:

Upgraded Pro Solar Landscape Lights: Big change from the previous version. The light head (115 ° adjustable) and solar panel (45 ° adjustable) adjust independently, both can direct to where you want at the same time, maximize solar absorption rate and obtain the best lighting angle. Comes with an extension arm, the total height of the light is up to 46cm, higher and thickened, which is more stable and will not be covered in the grass.

