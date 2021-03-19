FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This protective case will keep your AirPods Max in perfect condition at $30 (Reg. $79)

-
Reg. $79 $30

If you’re going to spend $549 on a pair of wireless headphones, it makes sense to look after them. The AirPods Max Storage Bag provides protection from scratches and bumps, without taking extra space in your bag. You can get the case today for just $29.95 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Packed with technology, the AirPods Max headphones are a delight for audiophiles and design geeks alike. But just as you would park a supercar in a garage, your premium headphones deserve some protection. You can think of the AirPods Max Storage Bag as body armor for your Apple cans. Made from high-quality plastic, the case perfectly matches the shape of the headphones.

The non-toxic plastic is soft yet durable, offering a defense against scratches, drops, bumps, and even light splashes. It also has a built-in loop, so you can easily hang the case from your bag. Measuring just 0.06-inches thick, the outer case adds no bulk to your bag. In fact, this case is barely any larger than the headphones themselves. 

When you insert your AirPods Max into the case, the buttons on the headphones align perfectly with a small cover. This can be opened for access to the controls, along with the charging port. The case also comes with a silicone cover for each ear pad. This ensures dust and dirt won’t accumulate on the soft material.

Order today for just $29.95 to get this impressive accessory at 62% off the full price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Bundle LEGO’s Fast & Furious Dodge Charger w...
Greenworks’ electric leaf blower is perfect for s...
Your cat will be furious if you don’t buy this sc...
This highly-rated metal adjustable smartphone and table...
This leather-wrapped lamp delivers a modern look for $2...
Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale discounts Marshall s...
Intel’s NUC 9 Pro Kit features an 8-core Xeon and...
PowerA’s Xbox MOGA Mobile Clip just dropped 50%, ...
Show More Comments

Related

15% off

Pad & Quill launches new smart leather Brief AirPods Max Case, now 15% off

$153 Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill’s new leather AirPods Max/Pro cases see first price drop from $42.50 (15% off)

$42.50+ Learn More
Save 20%

Bundle LEGO’s Fast & Furious Dodge Charger with a Ducati bike for $139, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
New low

Greenworks’ electric leaf blower is perfect for spring yard work at a low of $25.50

$25.50 Learn More
54% off

Your cat will be furious if you don’t buy this scratching pad at $6 Prime shipped (Save 54%)

$6 Learn More
Reg. $15

This highly-rated metal adjustable smartphone and tablet stand is yours for $9.50 (35% off)

$9.50 Learn More
27% off

This leather-wrapped lamp delivers a modern look for $25.50 (Save 27%)

$25.50 Learn More
3-days only

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale discounts Marshall speakers, Switch Lite, more

Shop now Learn More