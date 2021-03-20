Fight work-from-home posture fatigue with this trainer and corrector at an Amazon low of $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer and Corrector for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100 at Best Buy and direct, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, chopping 30% off its normal going rate. This posture trainer delivers a small device that sits at the top of your back and gently vibrates anytime you slouch, helping you learn to stand up straight. It’s adjustable, so you can dial in the sensitivity as well as vibration intensity. Plus, it can send you alerts and help you view your posture statistics throughout the day. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While the Upright GO 2 uses adhesive to stick to your back, opting for the specially designed Necklace Accessory can help simplify wearing it. It’s an add-on that costs $20, which is a great way to spend just a little of your savings. Connecting to the Upright GO 2 over USB-C, it delivers a magnetic clasp, making for an easy setup.

Now that you have your posture taken care of, it’s time to turn the focus to staying fit this summer. Right now, we’re tracking deals on various Apple Watch models with prices from $170. All are compatible with Fitness+, the company’s new at-home workout subscription, making now a great time to pick one up and start to focus on your summer form.

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer:

Boost Your Health: Meet UPRIGHT GO 2 the simplest, fastest and most natural way to improve your posture in just 2 weeks. Healthy upright posture strengthens back and core muscles, stimulates better blood flow and promotes overall well-being.

Stay Connected: Download the UPRIGHT GO app for iOS and Android and sync your device with your phone to start your daily training sessions and tracking your progress.

Perfect Your Posture: You can easily create custom training programs with the UPRIGHT GO 2. In training mode your device will gently vibrate whenever you slouch. You can adjust the sensitivity, training time and vibration intensity in the UPRIGHT App.

