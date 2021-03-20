FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fight work-from-home posture fatigue with this trainer and corrector at an Amazon low of $70

-
AmazonSports-FitnessUpright
30% off $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer and Corrector for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100 at Best Buy and direct, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, chopping 30% off its normal going rate. This posture trainer delivers a small device that sits at the top of your back and gently vibrates anytime you slouch, helping you learn to stand up straight. It’s adjustable, so you can dial in the sensitivity as well as vibration intensity. Plus, it can send you alerts and help you view your posture statistics throughout the day. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While the Upright GO 2 uses adhesive to stick to your back, opting for the specially designed Necklace Accessory can help simplify wearing it. It’s an add-on that costs $20, which is a great way to spend just a little of your savings. Connecting to the Upright GO 2 over USB-C, it delivers a magnetic clasp, making for an easy setup.

Now that you have your posture taken care of, it’s time to turn the focus to staying fit this summer. Right now, we’re tracking deals on various Apple Watch models with prices from $170. All are compatible with Fitness+, the company’s new at-home workout subscription, making now a great time to pick one up and start to focus on your summer form.

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer:

  • Boost Your Health: Meet UPRIGHT GO 2 the simplest, fastest and most natural way to improve your posture in just 2 weeks. Healthy upright posture strengthens back and core muscles, stimulates better blood flow and promotes overall well-being.
  • Stay Connected: Download the UPRIGHT GO app for iOS and Android and sync your device with your phone to start your daily training sessions and tracking your progress.
  • Perfect Your Posture: You can easily create custom training programs with the UPRIGHT GO 2. In training mode your device will gently vibrate whenever you slouch. You can adjust the sensitivity, training time and vibration intensity in the UPRIGHT App.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Upright

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Today only, upgrade your loungewear with David Archy ap...
Swingline’s $2.50 Mini Stapler Kit can plow throu...
Anker adds Bluetooth to your car with its Roav SmartCha...
Upgrade your morning routine with coffee brewers and ac...
DEWALT, Bosch, and CRAFTSMAN bit set deals kick off fro...
Microsoft’s Ryzen 7 Surface Laptop 3 hits new Ama...
Secure your home with Arlo Ultra 4K 3-camera system at ...
Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet packs a detachable keybo...
Show More Comments

Related

All-time low

At $7 Prime shipped, this aluminum MacBook stand has never cost less

$7 Learn More
34% off

Amazon’s expansive 133-Pc. Furniture Pad Kit hits all-time low at under $5.50 (Save 34%)

$5.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Dusk to dawn outdoor light fixture falls to $24.50, more

Learn More
31% off

Illuminate your home with six of Amazon’s Dusk-to-Dawn Night Lights: $10.50 (Save 31%)

$10.50 Learn More
Save now

Today only, upgrade your loungewear with David Archy apparel priced from $16.50

From $16.50 Learn More
33% off

Swingline’s $2.50 Mini Stapler Kit can plow through 12 sheets of paper (Save 33%)

Just $2.50 Learn More
Save now

Apple Watch Series 3, 4, 5, and 6 refurb. units go on sale at Woot from $170, today only

From $170 Learn More
20% off

Anker adds Bluetooth to your car with its Roav SmartCharge FM Transmitter at under $20

Under $20 Learn More