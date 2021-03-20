FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 3, 4, 5, and 6 refurb. units go on sale at Woot from $170, today only

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Apple Watch Series 3, 4, 5, and 6 priced as low as $170 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Not a Prime member? A $6 delivery fee will be added to your purchase at checkout. Our favorite is the Series 5 44mm GPS model at $269.99. Originally $429, you’ll find that this model is currently on sale for $349 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

While this might be Apple’s previous-generation wearable, you’ll find many features similar to the latest Series 6 here. There’s an always-on display, ECG monitoring, and the standard bout of exercise tracking with Fitness+ integration as well. The swimproof design ensures that your Watch is safe when you head outside, even if it’s raining or you decide to take a dip in the pool. Don’t forget to give our hands-on review a peek for a closer look. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Also, head below for more Apple Watch deals we’ve found today.

More Apple Watch deals from $170:

Now that you’ve got a new Apple Watch, it’s time to consider adding a few additional bands to your setup. This is a great way to customize the look of your new wearable and something we highly recommend you look into. Because of that, we have a roundup that delivers plenty of options for you to choose from when it comes time to pick new bands, so be sure to give that a look before you head out.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

