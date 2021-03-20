FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, upgrade your loungewear with David Archy apparel priced from $16.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, CN-Smashing (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of David Archy pajama sets and more from $16.50 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? No worries, your delivery will ship free in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the 2-pack of Bamboo/Rayon Sleep Shorts, which is down to $35.19 right now. Normally around $44, this is a 2021 low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Made to be ultra-soft, these shorts are perfect for both sleeping and lounging around the house in. The elastic waistband offers easy drawstrings so you can make them fit no matter your size. There’s also a backside pocket, perfect for storing your phone while walking around. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Now that you have sleepwear figured out, it’s time to give your sleep’s actual quality a consideration. I started wearing a sleep mask a few years ago and it’s something I just can’t live without these days. While I used to wake up the moment the sun came into my room, I can now sleep soundly all night long (or during the day…if a nap takes place) thanks to a mask. This solution, in particular, is the one I gravitate towards the most. It’s comfortable, breathable, and best of all, only $13.50.

Don’t forget to give the rest of our fashion guide a look after shopping today’s deals. Fossil’s Spring Sale is currently in full swing, delivering smartwatches and more from $129. Up to 30% in savings is available here, so don’t sleep on these prices, because before you know it, they’ll be gone.

More about the David Archy Sleep Shorts:”

  • Ultra Soft Bamboo Rayon: Breathable and smooth pajama bottom offers a cool and comfortable performance for your daily wearing, which is a good choice for summer
  • Functional Fly: Easy-go lounge shorts with button fly when nature calls
  • Elastic Waistband with Easy Handle Drawstrings: Soft waistband leaves no mark on your skin; adjustable drawstrings ensures a personalized fit for you
  • Convenient Back Side Pocket: Back patch pocket is a good space for your fitness card or room card

