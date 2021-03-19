Fossil’s Spring Sale offers hybrid smartwatches for $129 (Reg. up to $215), more + free shipping

Fossil is currently having its Spring Sale that’s offering hybrid smartwatches for $129 and regularly they’re priced at up to $215. Plus, you can save 30% off select classic watches and jewelry when you apply promo code FRESHDEAL at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Hybrid Smartwatch in Neutra Amber Leather for $129. To compare, this watch is regularly priced at $155. It can be worn by both men or women alike and this watch is great for tracking steps, workouts, and much more. This style also gives you social media notifications and the band is interchangeable to give you a new look. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hybrid Smartwatch Neutra Amber Watch$129 (Orig. $155)
- Hybrid Smartwatch FB-01 Stainless Steel $99 (Orig. $175)
- Gen 5 Smartwatch Garrett HR Black Silicone $179 (Orig. $295)
- Pierce Multifunction Luggage Leather Watch $125 (Orig. $139)
- Everett Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch $104 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Hybrid Smartwatch Jacqueline Rose Gold-Tone $129 (Orig. $175)
- Hybrid Smartwatch Carlie Blush Leather $129 (Orig. $155)
- Jacqueline Three-Hand Date Navy Leather Watch $83 (Orig. $119)
- Gabby Three-Hand Date Rose Watch $90 (Orig. $129)
- Monroe Three-Hand Date Rose Gold-Tone $118 (Orig. $139)
- …and even more deals…
