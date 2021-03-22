ecobee’s 2-pack of SmartSensors with HomeKit fall to new low of $50 shipped

Ecobee is offering a 2-pack of its SmartSensors for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, today’s deal beats the all-time low at Amazon by $4 and is the best we’ve tracked. Designed to work with ecobee thermostats, these sensors also tie into HomeKit for occupancy notifications, temperature readings, and more when you start to get into smart home automation. This can also be used in conjunction with Follow Me on your ecobee thermostat to help utilize the energy-saving features that it offers. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Are you inside of the Google Nest ecosystem? Not only is the Nest Smart Thermostat more budget-focused than ecobee, even when it’s on sale, but the sensors can be picked up for $40 each. While this might cost more if you pick up two, opting for Nest it can be a great purchase overall if you prefer the way Google’s services tie into your home.

However, those who prefer ecobee won’t want to miss the deal we saw earlier this morning. It’s 1-day-only, meaning after midnight the price goes back up. ecobee4 delivers HomeKit compatibility as well as Alexa built-in, making it a fantastic all-in-one solution. It’s on sale for $150, which is a massive $99 discount from its original going rate.

More about the ecobee SmartSensor:

Place sensors in the rooms that matter most to experience comfort that stays with you

Works with all ecobee thermostats to deliver comfort where it counts and help manage hot or cold spots

Detects motion to deliver comfort when you’re home, save energy when you’re away, and adjust temperature in rooms that are in use

