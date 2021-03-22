FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat brings HomeKit control to your AC at $150

-
Smart Homewootecobee
Orig. $249 $150

Today only, Woot offers the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Themostat for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $249, we’ve more recently been tracking a nearly $200 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in December and marking the best price since. Arriving with HomeKit control, you’ll also find built-in Alexa on the ecobee4 alongside plenty of smarts to help you cut back on heating and cooling costs. There’s also a bundled sensor for automating things based on hyper-local temperature readings. This is an open-box model and comes backed by a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 385 customers.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $46 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule as we transition from winter into spring.

For more ways to grow your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more discounted accessories. We’re still tracking a notable price cut on the Philips Hue Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus at $66 alongside a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers marked down to $170.

ecobee4 features:

Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years. It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

woot

ecobee

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller hits $175 (Save 2...
Secure your home with Arlo Ultra 4K 3-camera system at ...
Add sleep data to Apple Health with Withings’ tra...
Philips Hue Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus falls to ...
Bring a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers to your Assi...
LIFX’s 800-lumen HomeKit-enabled RGB LED bulb hit...
Google’s latest Nest Thermostat hits new all-time low...
meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to new low of $...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Charge your gear with this 155Wh portable power station at $79, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat $100, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar LED lights at $15 (50% off), more

Learn More
Orig. $799+

Google Pixel 4/XL smartphones see open-box discounts from $250 (Orig. $799+)

From $250 Learn More
65% off

Lululemon offers new spring deals up to 65% off: Leggings, shorts, more + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI Definitive $25, Amazon B2G1 FREE, more

$25 Learn More
Save 20%

Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs fall to new lows from $88 (Save 20%)

From $87 Learn More
$500+ off

Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 75-inch, gift card promos, more

From $498 Learn More