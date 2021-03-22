ecobee4 Smart Thermostat brings HomeKit control to your AC at $150

Today only, Woot offers the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Themostat for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $249, we’ve more recently been tracking a nearly $200 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in December and marking the best price since. Arriving with HomeKit control, you’ll also find built-in Alexa on the ecobee4 alongside plenty of smarts to help you cut back on heating and cooling costs. There’s also a bundled sensor for automating things based on hyper-local temperature readings. This is an open-box model and comes backed by a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 385 customers.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $46 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule as we transition from winter into spring.

For more ways to grow your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more discounted accessories. We’re still tracking a notable price cut on the Philips Hue Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus at $66 alongside a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers marked down to $170.

ecobee4 features:

Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years. It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire.

