Take streams + meetings to the next level with Elgato’s Wave:1 USB microphone at low of $110

-
New low $110

Amazon offers the Elgato Wave:1 USB Condenser Microphone for $109.99 shipped. Down from its $130 list price, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re after a way to give Zoom calls or Twitch streams an audio upgrade, this is a great choice. It offers up to 24-bit/48kHz analog to digital conversation so you can have “lush detail” in your voice. The Wave Link Software also allows you to control up to nine audio channels from music to your game and more for the ultimate customization. Plus, Elgato uses a technology they call “clipguard” that “makes distortion virtually impossible.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Want to take a deeper dive? We have a hands-on review with the larger Wave:3, which shares many similarities with the Wave:1 on sale today.

Looking to stick to a tighter budget? Opt for the Blue Snowball iCE instead then. It comes in at $42.50 on Amazon and delivers a similar USB-powered audio experience. While it doesn’t feature clipguard, the Wave Link software, or 24-bit/48kHz audio sampling, it’s a great way to give your Zoom calls a budget-focused bump to make your voice more clear during meetings.

In the market for a higher-end solution overall? Well, we recently went hands-on with the Samson Q9U. Featuring a hybrid USB + XLR interface, making it quite versatile in your setup. We found that it offers “great sound” and is a perfect fit for a multitude of setups.

More about the Elgato Wave:1 USB Microphone:

  • Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision
  • Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 1 and up to eight other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes
  • Up to 24-bit / 48kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail
  • Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible
  • Superior circuitry ensures seamless audio signal transmission
  • Included components: Wave: 1, USB-C Cable, Desktop Stand, Boom Arm Adapter, Quick Start Guide

