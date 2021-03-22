Gap has launched a new eco-friendly collection called “For Good.” This new collection was made with less waste, less water, and better materials. The entire collection is designed with 50% recycled materials, and this brand was made to bring you clothes that you will love to live in. Best of all, this line features pricing starting from just $10. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Gap “For Good” Collection.

Gap’s For Good Men’s Apparel

One of our top pick from this line is the Gen Good T-Shirt that will easily become an essential in your wardrobe. This t-shirt will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or kahki pants alike. According to Gap, “this tee saves uses 50% less water in garment washing through the laundry process that the mill uses. By using a fabric spray instead of a garment wash, the mill uses less water and to prevent shrinkage.” You can choose from four versatile color options, and it’s priced at $19.

Another notable piece from this line is the men’s Gen Good Slim Taper Jeans. These jeans are actually budget-friendly for being made with less waste and water, with a price tag of $49. Plus, they have a medium to dark wash coloring with is versatile to dress up or down. Another notable feature about these jeans is that this style was made in a factory supported by Gap Inc. P.A.C.E program, which empowers women through career and life skills education for garment workers.

Gap For Good Women’s Items

Gap also debuted a women’s style Gen Good T-Shirt that’s stylish, relaxed, and versatile for everyday wear. This t-shirt is available in five color options, and the material is lightweight, which is great for spring and summer weather. It’s nice to be paired with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike, too. Plus, this is a style that can be worn throughout any season because it can easily be layered, and it’s priced at $19.

Finally, for warm weather be sure to pick up the women’s Gen Good Mid Rise Denim Short that have a trendy cuff and stretch-infused fabric for comfort. These shorts look nice paired with t-shirts, sweatshirt, tank tops, blouses, and more. They’re also priced at $39 and feature a timeless look, which you can wear for years to come.

