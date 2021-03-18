FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods launches new men’s apparel line ‘VRST’ with essentials for life on the go

Dick’s Sporting Goods just launched a new men’s apparel line called VRST. This new line features versatile items for working out or commuting and more. This collection features 29 items with prices ranging from from $30 to $120. The brand made this line for a modern active man who lives life on the go. VRST is available exclusively on VRST.com and dickssportinggoods.com and will roll out to more than 400 Dick’s stores across the US over the coming weeks. Dick’s Sporting Goods also offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from VRST, and be sure to check out our latest guide to Callaway’s new spring collection here.

“With the continued intersection of casual wear and athletic apparel, we saw a white space opportunity for a men’s line,” said Nina Barjesteh, senior vice president of product development, DICK’S Sporting Goods. “The VRST line leverages our expertise in athletic apparel, technology, and the in-house design capabilities we have been building over several years. VRST not only offers sophisticated performance apparel for running and training, but also comfortable, stylish pieces with premium fabrication that can be worn around town, out with friends, or while working or working out at home.”

Men’s bottoms from VRST

One of the most notable items from this collection is the VRST French Terry Slim Fit Jogger Pants. These stylish joggers are available in three colors and priced at $65. This style has bottom hems that feature adjustable zippers, and the flat waistband contains an internal drawcord, too. They have four-way stretch construction to allow you to move freely.

Another great option designed for comfort is the VRST Commuter Slim Fit Pants. This style will help to keep you cool with moisture-wicking fabric, and the tapered design is also very flattering. They can also be transitioned throughout any season with sweaters, T-shirts, polos, and more. You can choose from three colors and they’re priced at $80.

Dick’s Sporting Goods VRST tops

Finally, check out the VRST Run Warm 1/2 Zip Pullover. This style is great for spring golf outings, runs, or layers during hiking trips. It’s available in an array of colors and even has anti-odor properties. Better yet, during warm weather or workouts, the moisture-wicking technology pulls sweat away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable. You can pick one up for yourself with a price tag of $60.

