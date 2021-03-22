FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop clean your home at its best price in months, now $200

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsiRobot
Save now $200

iRobot via eBay Daily Deals is offering its Braava 380t Advanced Robot Mop for $199.99 shipped. Fetching nearly $255 at Amazon, today’s deal matches its second-best price and comes within $20 of the lowest that we’ve tracked, which was nearly a year ago. If you struggle to keep up with mopping your floors, let iRobot’s Braava do it for you. It’s built to mop and sweep hardwood, tile, and stone. You just attach a cleaning pad and click the mop button for it to begin its job. iAdapt 2.0 Navigation assists this robot to keep track of where it’s been and where it needs to go. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Do you need a vacuum more than a mop? Well, if so, check out the DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great option. It can run for up to 110-minutes and will cost you only $150 shipped at Amazon. It even works with Alexa and Assistant for voice-controlled cleaning, making it even easier to tidy up around the house.

On a tighter budget? Pick up the highly-rated O-Cedar EasyWring microfiber spin mop and bucket is available for $31 right now. While there’s no automation here, and you’ll have to use some elbow grease to get the floors clean, it’s absolutely worth it to save $169 when you compare it to today’s lead deal.

More about the iRobot Braava 380t:

  • Capacity volume: 0.25 gallon; Advanced Robot Mop with Pro clean system enables triple pass mopping action for everyday dirt and grime
  • Cleans multiple rooms and large spaces; Navigates around objects and under furniture
  • Maximized edge design gets into corners and along edges; Cleans under furniture and in other hard to reach places

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

iRobot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score the kids a Star Wars Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair fro...
Nespresso’s Vertuo Next can make 18-ounce pour-ov...
This modern L-shaped desk ships to your door for $79 (S...
Stock up on scented Hefty Ultra Strong Kitchen Trash Ba...
Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs turn the...
Original Tritan Spork delivers a fork, knife, and spoon...
Home Depot takes up to 50% off tool combo kits from RYO...
Save more than 35% on Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless R...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40+

Highly-rated O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop + Bucket drops to $31 (Reg. $40+)

$31 Learn More
$250 off

Save $250 on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with automatic dirt disposal at $550

$550 Learn More

New Hori Split Pad Pro receives Monster Hunter Rise treatment, overhauls your Nintendo Switch

Order Now! Learn More
All-time low

Logitech’s StreamCam Plus falls to new all-time low at $150 (Save $20)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $50

Score the kids a Star Wars Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair from just $23.50 (More than 50% off)

$23.50 Learn More
New low

Nespresso’s Vertuo Next can make 18-ounce pour-over carafe brews + more at a low of $88

$88 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Hydro Coach PRO, Siege of Dragonspear, SiNKR, more

FREE+ Learn More

Gap’s new eco-friendly line “For Good” has everyday basics from $10

Learn More