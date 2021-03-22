Let iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop clean your home at its best price in months, now $200

iRobot via eBay Daily Deals is offering its Braava 380t Advanced Robot Mop for $199.99 shipped. Fetching nearly $255 at Amazon, today’s deal matches its second-best price and comes within $20 of the lowest that we’ve tracked, which was nearly a year ago. If you struggle to keep up with mopping your floors, let iRobot’s Braava do it for you. It’s built to mop and sweep hardwood, tile, and stone. You just attach a cleaning pad and click the mop button for it to begin its job. iAdapt 2.0 Navigation assists this robot to keep track of where it’s been and where it needs to go. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Do you need a vacuum more than a mop? Well, if so, check out the DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great option. It can run for up to 110-minutes and will cost you only $150 shipped at Amazon. It even works with Alexa and Assistant for voice-controlled cleaning, making it even easier to tidy up around the house.

On a tighter budget? Pick up the highly-rated O-Cedar EasyWring microfiber spin mop and bucket is available for $31 right now. While there’s no automation here, and you’ll have to use some elbow grease to get the floors clean, it’s absolutely worth it to save $169 when you compare it to today’s lead deal.

More about the iRobot Braava 380t:

Capacity volume: 0.25 gallon; Advanced Robot Mop with Pro clean system enables triple pass mopping action for everyday dirt and grime

Cleans multiple rooms and large spaces; Navigates around objects and under furniture

Maximized edge design gets into corners and along edges; Cleans under furniture and in other hard to reach places

