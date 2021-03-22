Highly-rated O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop + Bucket drops to $31 (Reg. $40+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket for $31.19 shipped. Regularly between $40 and $45, today’s offer is within a couple bucks of the all-time low and the best price we can find. Sometimes a simple mop and bucket setup is most convenient for quick spills and clean-ups. And this is a great example of that at a higher quality than your typical bargain bin options. This setup includes the “super-absorbent microfiber” mop alongside a wringer bucket with foot pedal operation and a nice splashguard to keep the water from spraying all over the place. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Swiffer Sweeper Dry + Wet All Purpose Floor Mopping Kit at just under $15 Prime shipped. You won’t get the full-on bucket and wringer approach here, but it is great for a quick refresh and light messes. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of cleaning, you’ll also want to take a quick look at today’s Gold Box offer on the Amazon best-selling car vacuum cleaning bundle while you’re at it. Not to mention ongoing offers on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with automatic dirt disposal and Home Depot’s latest vacuum sale.

More on the O-Cedar Spin Mop:

Super-absorbent microfiber effectively cleans with just water

Exclusive bucket design has built-in wringer that allows for hands-free wringing

High-quality foot pedal designed to activate spin wringing, allowing the level of moisture to be controlled

Features Splash Guard to keep splash and spray inside bucket when wringing

Compatible with the EasyWring Mop Refill. Do not use fabric softeners or bleach

