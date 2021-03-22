FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop + Bucket drops to $31 (Reg. $40+)

-
Reg. $40+ $31

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket for $31.19 shipped. Regularly between $40 and $45, today’s offer is within a couple bucks of the all-time low and the best price we can find. Sometimes a simple mop and bucket setup is most convenient for quick spills and clean-ups. And this is a great example of that at a higher quality than your typical bargain bin options. This setup includes the “super-absorbent microfiber” mop alongside a wringer bucket with foot pedal operation and a nice splashguard to keep the water from spraying all over the place. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Swiffer Sweeper Dry + Wet All Purpose Floor Mopping Kit at just under $15 Prime shipped. You won’t get the full-on bucket and wringer approach here, but it is great for a quick refresh and light messes. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. 

Speaking of cleaning, you’ll also want to take a quick look at today’s Gold Box offer on the Amazon best-selling car vacuum cleaning bundle while you’re at it. Not to mention ongoing offers on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with automatic dirt disposal and Home Depot’s latest vacuum sale

More on the O-Cedar Spin Mop:

  • Super-absorbent microfiber effectively cleans with just water
  • Exclusive bucket design has built-in wringer that allows for hands-free wringing
  • High-quality foot pedal designed to activate spin wringing, allowing the level of moisture to be controlled
  • Features Splash Guard to keep splash and spray inside bucket when wringing
  • Compatible with the EasyWring Mop Refill. Do not use fabric softeners or bleach

